  • U.S. intel indicates Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas attack

    Israel: Gaza water and power supply will remain off until hostages are freed

    'Our goal is to cripple Hamas': Netanyahu advisor on potential ground assault of Gaza

  • Rep. Jason Crow: 'These are the toughest environments to fight in under the best of circumstances.'

  • Rep. Mike Lawler: ‘We need to elect a speaker’ and ‘I wish we were not in this situation’

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Oren: There will be efforts to minimize people in densely populated warzone

  • Jewish Council Public Affairs CEO: Bias-motivated violence 'was a crisis long before’ war in Gaza

  • Rep. Wasserman Schultz: Hamas’s ‘entire existence’ is ‘eradication of Israel’ and ‘Jewish people’

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Refreezing Iranian funds ‘is a great move,’ names Iran as ‘actor behind the scenes’

  • U.S., Qatar agree to block Iran from accessing $6 billion fund

  • Israeli forces dropping leaflets in Gaza warning of bombings as power is out

  • Gaza resident describes being 'scared' amid airstrike attacks

  • White House confirms 27 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war

  • Blinken in Tel Aviv: U.S. stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with Israel

  • 'Overwhelming': Blinken recalls seeing graphic images from the Hamas attack on Israel

  • 'These were pro-Hamas letters...Let's be exact': Joe reacts to framing of Harvard student letter

  • Israel intensifies response at southern border ahead of ground invasion

  • 'We don't know what to do': Israeli uncle speaks about missing niece

  • American doctor trapped in Gaza: Area hospitals 'always overrun'

  • Blinken meets with survivor of music festival attack in Israel

Katy Tur

Israel: Gaza water and power supply will remain off until hostages are freed

Israel's minister of energy announced that no electrical switch or fire hydrants will be turned on and no fuel truck will enter Gaza until the Israeli hostages captured by Hamas are released. Israel's complete resource blockade of the Gaza strip is creating a humanitarian disaster as resources become increasingly dire. Oct. 12, 2023

