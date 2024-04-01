Florida social media ban meant to ‘protect kids’ and ‘hold companies accountable’: State Rep Rayner

- Now Playing
Florida social media ban meant to ‘protect kids’ and ‘hold companies accountable’: State Rep Rayner04:28
- UP NEXT
Anti-abortion groups lay out plans for IVF restrictions04:55
Person in custody after allegedly ramming car into Atlanta FBI building02:53
Baltimore bridge recovery operation ‘going to be a challenge’04:04
Georgia's new election rules are 'tremendous strain on their already strapped resources’03:49
‘I don’t have what I need’: Many Republicans are struggling to finance their campaigns04:35
Capt. ‘Sully’ on Boeing’s aviation safety: ‘They have lost their way’06:08
Maryland Gov. Moore: 'Long road ahead' after bridge collapse03:34
Starting from ‘ground zero’: Companies prepare for alternative supply shipping amid bridge collapse05:56
‘Watch what they do, not what they say’: Slotkin on GOP lawmakers04:32
Garrett Haake says RNC co-chair Lara Trump is ‘trying to modernize the Republican party’03:25
Erin Morrow Hawley on her Supreme Court arguments against the abortion pill09:10
California Attorney General says mifepristone is ‘safer than tylenol, it’s safer than a colonoscopy’05:26
Judge grants partial gag order against Trump in hush money case02:15
Judge in Trump hush money case expected to ‘run a tighter ship’: Lisa Rubin06:29
'Very little' could have been done to prevent Moscow shooting, despite U.S. warning: Laith Alkhouri03:29
Trump’s bond is ‘much more manageable now’ after dropping to $175 million08:53
Trump attends New York hush money hearing as civil fraud bond deadline approaches02:45
Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis statement 'very reassuring': Joanna Coles03:40
40 people reportedly dead in Moscow shooting attack, according to Russian news agencies08:21
- Now Playing
Florida social media ban meant to ‘protect kids’ and ‘hold companies accountable’: State Rep Rayner04:28
- UP NEXT
Anti-abortion groups lay out plans for IVF restrictions04:55
Person in custody after allegedly ramming car into Atlanta FBI building02:53
Baltimore bridge recovery operation ‘going to be a challenge’04:04
Georgia's new election rules are 'tremendous strain on their already strapped resources’03:49
‘I don’t have what I need’: Many Republicans are struggling to finance their campaigns04:35
Play All