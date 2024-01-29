IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'We will always hold those accountable' DOD Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on drone attack

    Pentagon identifies three soldiers killed by drone attack in Jordan

  'She's confronting the man who assaulted her' Joyce Vance on the E. Jean Carroll Trial

  'A big part of that is Trump' Rep. Himes on why Congress has not passed a border deal

  A flashing red light for Dems: Chicago resident on Biden's handling of the migrant crisis

  Arizona GOP chair resigns after audio shows attempt to bribe Kari Lake

  'Where can she win if she can't win in New Hampshire?': Kristen Welker on Nikki Haley's fate

  'They do matter' GOP Strategist Mike Murphy on Trump's legal issues in a general election

  NYT Columnist David French breaks down the 14th amendment argument against Trump

  'It's a story that needs to be told forever." State Sen. Gutierrez on the Uvalde shooting

  Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown, sending it to the House

  'Nowhere near as good as the 2021 bill, but it is bipartisan': Bennet on Child Tax Credit deal

  'She's earning it on the ground' Gov. Chris Sununu on Nikki Haley's campaign in NH

  Fmr. NH GOP party chair : 'I don't think Nikki Haley beats Donald Trump in New Hampshire'

  'We're not there yet' Aaron David Miller on the risk of a regional war in the Middle East

  Millions of Americans across 48 states face winter weather alerts

  'The victim is the people' Tristan Snell on Trump's $370 million civil fraud trial

  'I think the Court will draw the line' What to expect if SCOTUS rules on Trump's immunity

  'Every cabinet member is entitled to one screw up' Sec. Panetta on Sec. Austin controversy

  'Partisan politics has prevented us from getting to a solution.' Sen. Coons on immigration

Katy Tur

'We will always hold those accountable' DOD Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on drone attack

Katy Tur spoke with Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary, Sabrina Singh, about the recent drone attack on U.S. forces in Jordan that resulted in the deaths of three U.S. soldiers. Jan. 29, 2024

