'It's a mind boggling number' Millions of children in Ukraine have been displaced
Andrea Mitchell spoke with UNICEF spokesperson James Elder about difficulties facing Ukraine's children. Elder spoke of the trauma children are enduring, "we know that it doesn't end unless the fighting ends."March 24, 2022
