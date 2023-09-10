Why Republican voters are just not that into Gov. Ron DeSantis

- Now Playing
Why Republican voters are just not that into Gov. Ron DeSantis06:31
- UP NEXT
Record Rise in Antisemitism08:30
NYFW hosts Rise's third annual survivors fashion show06:38
Colorado voters use 14th Amendment to try and keep Trump off state's Ballot07:31
Alabama's Congressional Map Struck Down Again05:53
Rescue efforts underway after overnight Morocco earthquake02:38
Former Miss Texas announces run for state legislature05:44
A Breakout Moment for Vivek Ramaswamy08:18
Pence Campaign Faces Trump-Sized Problem07:14
Biden proposes regulation to end gun show loophole06:52
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett dies at age 7600:52
How the media covers Trump06:54
Rep. Frost on racially motivated Florida shooting07:29
Civil Rights, Politics and the Jacksonville shooting10:07
Trump raises $7.1M on mug shot07:44
FBI investigating Jacksonville shooting as a hate crime09:37
Russian officials confirm Prigozhin's death after genetic analysis01:01
Jacksonville mayor on racially motivated shooting: 'We have to talk about the hate'04:06
MLK Jr.'s family reflects on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington08:55
Legal proceedings heat up in Georgia's 2020 election case07:46
- Now Playing
Why Republican voters are just not that into Gov. Ron DeSantis06:31
- UP NEXT
Record Rise in Antisemitism08:30
NYFW hosts Rise's third annual survivors fashion show06:38
Colorado voters use 14th Amendment to try and keep Trump off state's Ballot07:31
Alabama's Congressional Map Struck Down Again05:53
Rescue efforts underway after overnight Morocco earthquake02:38
Play All