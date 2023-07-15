IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Parent of Parkland High School Shooting victim visits school five years later

08:26

Max Schachter, parent of Alex Schachter, joins The Katie Phang Show to talk about the emotional moment of retrieving his murdered son's belongings five years after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Schachter tells Katie Phang what steps he thinks are needed to make every school in the country safe.July 15, 2023

