IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New study finds pregnant Black women more likely to face fatal complications

    05:29
  • Now Playing

    One Year Since the Uvalde Shooting

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    The fight for AAPI representation in Hollywood

    05:34

  • Gun Violence and U.S. Tourism

    06:14

  • The cost of DeSantis' war on culture

    07:13

  • Katie Phang's message to moms

    03:03

  • A Year After the Buffalo Mass Shooting

    07:11

  • Abortion rights in focus in Mississippi AG race

    05:13

  • Bringing mental health awareness to AAPI communities

    07:35

  • How non-white people are embracing white supremacy ideology

    06:16

  • Florida legislative session wraps after passing controversial new bills

    06:15

  • New Trump deposition video shows his defense of "Access Hollywood" tape

    05:43

  • 9 dead in Texas outlet mall shooting

    04:45

  • Trailblazing actress Anna May Wong remembered with honorary Barbie

    05:58

  • Hospitals that denied an emergency abortion broke federal law

    07:36

  • Katie's Commentary: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's Attack on Motherhood

    03:53

  • Far-Right extremists react to Fox News parting ways with Tucker Carlson

    05:45

  • South Carolina senate rejects near-total abortion ban for third time

    07:22

  • Supreme Ethics Concerns with the Supreme Court

    06:31

  • Lead plaintiff in abortion access lawsuit against Texas slams state's GOP senators

    08:05

Katie Phang

One Year Since the Uvalde Shooting

06:14

Brett Cross, who lost his child in the Uvalde shooting, joins Katie Phang to discuss the emotional toll the loss has taken, as well as the pleas for gun reform.May 21, 2023

  • New study finds pregnant Black women more likely to face fatal complications

    05:29
  • Now Playing

    One Year Since the Uvalde Shooting

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    The fight for AAPI representation in Hollywood

    05:34

  • Gun Violence and U.S. Tourism

    06:14

  • The cost of DeSantis' war on culture

    07:13

  • Katie Phang's message to moms

    03:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All