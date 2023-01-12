IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nat’l Security Atty. on how Trump documents case differs from discovery of Biden docs

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    Riggleman: ‘118th Congress is going to be about retaliation instead of legislation’

    14:56

  • Fmr. Rep. Murphy: Speaker race ‘dangerous foreshadowing’ of GOP-led congress

    08:34

  • Frmr. Capitol Police Chief says he was not warned of ‘significant concerns’ for 1/6

    07:08

  • Frmr. FBI Special Agent says 1/6 Cmte. ‘glossed over’ law enforcement response

    07:47

  • Dowd: ‘Only area of dysfunction today is the area the Republicans are in charge of’

    12:34

  • Trump has ‘lots of reasons for him to be concerned heading into 2023’ says Joyce Vance

    09:30

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Reflects Following Final 1/6 Cmte. Meeting

    09:18

  • Millhiser: ‘Griswold is probably safe’ with the current Supreme Court

    08:20

  • Michael Cohen thinks ‘grifter in chief’ Donald Trump will be indicted

    12:03

  • Reporter ‘alarmed at the intelligence level of some of our reps’ based on Meadows texts

    11:34

  • Rep. Himes: ‘I want to hear from the adults in the room’ at FTX

    07:35

  • DOJ is ‘playing Trump a little bit,’ says fmr. federal prosecutor

    09:14

  • Ted Lieu on lack of SCOTUS oversight: ‘Who do they think they are?’

    08:10

  • Mystal: Republicans ‘can’t win when they have impartial arbiters’ 

    11:57

  • Trump storage unit docs ‘icing on the cake’ says nat’l security attorney

    09:04

  • Stakes ‘couldn’t be higher’ in Moore v. Harper case says Marc Elias

    09:52

  • Fmr. FBI Special Agent says 11th circuit ruling ‘really embarrassing’ for Judge Cannon

    08:17

  • Kirschner on Trump’s actions on 1/6: ‘that is inciting an insurrection’

    06:51

  • Sen. Whitehouse and Rep. Johnson are demanding accountability from SCOTUS

    11:08

Katie Phang

Nat’l Security Atty. on how Trump documents case differs from discovery of Biden docs

06:33

Aides to President Biden have discovered classified documents from the Obama era at the president's former residence. National Security Attorney Bradley Moss joins Katie Phang to discuss the differences between this discovery and that of the documents found at Mar-a-Lago.Jan. 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Nat’l Security Atty. on how Trump documents case differs from discovery of Biden docs

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    Riggleman: ‘118th Congress is going to be about retaliation instead of legislation’

    14:56

  • Fmr. Rep. Murphy: Speaker race ‘dangerous foreshadowing’ of GOP-led congress

    08:34

  • Frmr. Capitol Police Chief says he was not warned of ‘significant concerns’ for 1/6

    07:08

  • Frmr. FBI Special Agent says 1/6 Cmte. ‘glossed over’ law enforcement response

    07:47

  • Dowd: ‘Only area of dysfunction today is the area the Republicans are in charge of’

    12:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All