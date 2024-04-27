IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Supreme Court eyes returning Trump's federal election trial to lower court
April 27, 202406:07

  • Mattel honors Kristi Yamaguchi with Barbie doll

    04:48

  • College Protests of Today Hold Echoes of Yesteryear

    06:42
  • Now Playing

    The Supreme Court eyes returning Trump's federal election trial to lower court

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Columbia's university senate wants to investigate response to protests

    02:14

  • Katie's Sidebar: Trump's gag order hearing set for Tuesday

    05:19

  • Preet Bharara: Putting Trump behind bars 'remains an option' for gag order violations

    08:21

  • ‘Give these women what they deserve’- five time WNBA all-star, Angel McCoughtry on raising the salaries of WNBA players.

    04:52

  • Donald Trump Heads to Court in Historic Election Interference Case in NY

    05:38

  • VP Harris Blasts AZ Civil War-Era Ruling ‘Donald Trump Did This’

    03:43

  • ‘It's nothing more than games,’ Rep. Crockett on Speaker Johnson's new ‘election integrity’ push

    06:08

  • 'It's stupid.' Ali Velshi reacts to Trump Media's stock cratering in value

    05:33

  • Rep. Andy Kim: 'Is America a reliable partner?'

    06:47

  • 'Threatening the president is a crime': Weissmann on why Trump may have violated his bail conditions

    08:24

  • 'This is MAGA's strategy': Co. Sec. of State sees 600% spike in threats since Trump ballot ruling

    06:46

  • Amanda Nguyen set to become first Vietnamese woman to fly into space

    06:55

  • ‘We will not be cowed by a bully’: Research group responds to Elon Musk's intimidation tactics

    06:55

  • Trump has fundraiser envy following Biden’s record-breaking Radio City Music Hall event. 

    05:31

  • Bruce Lee's brainchild ‘Warrior’ blends action, history with stellar AAPI-led cast

    07:43

  • ‘This case should not even be in the courts’: A new attack on abortion rights set for SCOTUS

    05:35

  • ‘Cars, planes, jewelry, furniture...’: NY AG James prepares to seize Trump's assets

    06:36

Katie Phang

The Supreme Court eyes returning Trump's federal election trial to lower court

06:07

MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance and The Guardian's Hugo Lowell join Katie Phang to discuss the arguments that got underway this week before the Supreme Court regarding Fmr. President Trump's immunity claims.April 27, 2024

  • Mattel honors Kristi Yamaguchi with Barbie doll

    04:48

  • College Protests of Today Hold Echoes of Yesteryear

    06:42
  • Now Playing

    The Supreme Court eyes returning Trump's federal election trial to lower court

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Columbia's university senate wants to investigate response to protests

    02:14

  • Katie's Sidebar: Trump's gag order hearing set for Tuesday

    05:19

  • Preet Bharara: Putting Trump behind bars 'remains an option' for gag order violations

    08:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All