    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy caves to radical right pressure, launches Biden impeachment probe

Katie Phang

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy caves to radical right pressure, launches Biden impeachment probe

07:10

While the goverment faces the possiblity of running out of money, House Speaker Kevin Mccarthy spinelessly caved in to Marjorie Taylor Greene's repeated cries for impeachment of President Biden without evidence of any wrongdoing. The White House says President Biden has done nothing wrong and Republicans have no basis for an impeachment inquiry. Former January 6th Select Committee Spokesperson Tim Mulvey joins Katie Phang to discuss what's on the line.Sept. 17, 2023

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy caves to radical right pressure, launches Biden impeachment probe

