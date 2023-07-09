IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former Miss Texas takes on political issues

Former Miss Texas takes on political issues

Katie Phang is joined by former Miss Texas Averie Bishop to discuss how she is using her platform to push for important issues like gun reform, reproductive freedom and more.July 9, 2023

