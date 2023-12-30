IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katie Phang

Biden administration makes $147.5 million emergency arms sale to Israel

03:15

The Biden administration struck an emergency arms sale worth $147.5 million with Israel in a move that bypassed Congressional approval. NBC News' Josh Lederman reports on the deal and skepticism over Israel's latest promise to pause bombing near the Rafah border crossing. Dec. 30, 2023

