Behind the power and threat of A.I.

One of the forefathers of the burgeoning artificial intelligence revolution is sounding the alarm: A.I. could lead to the end of the human race as we know it. Sam Altman, CEO of Open A.I. and Chat-GPT, is among the tech leaders issuing the urgent warning this week. Phil Siegel, A.I. Expert & CEO of CAPTRS explains how A.I. and deepfakes could impact the 2024 presidential election.June 3, 2023

