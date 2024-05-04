IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'The Guardrails are Gone': Troye on Project 2025 and a possible Second Trump Term
May 4, 202406:35

'The Guardrails are Gone': Troye on Project 2025 and a possible Second Trump Term

06:35

Olivia Troye, former advisor to Former Vice President Mike Pence, joins Katie Phang to discuss Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's ultra-conservative plan if Donald Trump gets a second term.May 4, 2024

