    Xi warned Biden during summit that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with China

José Díaz-Balart

Xi warned Biden during summit that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with China

02:55

In a meeting last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Biden that Beijing would reunify Taiwan with China but that the exact timing had not been determined. NBC News' Kristen Welker reports on what the two leaders discussed at their summit and the potential impact of China's actions.Dec. 20, 2023

    Xi warned Biden during summit that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with China

