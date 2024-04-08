IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
William Shatner reflects on the 'magical' nature of a total eclipse
April 8, 202402:06

  • 'Food, Inc. 2' investigates corporate control, workers' rights in food system

    05:36
  • Now Playing

    William Shatner reflects on the 'magical' nature of a total eclipse

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Texas crowds hope clouds don't obscure solar eclipse

    02:30

  • 'Wear the glasses and take it all in': Bill Nye on what you need to know about the solar eclipse

    07:00

  • USGS reports nearly 30 aftershocks since New Jersey earthquake

    04:33

  • 'Every total solar eclipse is a rare and amazing event': astrophysicist

    07:23

  • Bill Nye: 4.8 magnitude earthquake is 'unusual' for Atlantic coast

    07:39

  • 'King of the steel sculpture' Richard Serra passes away at 85

    08:27

  • Mayor Adams on earthquake: 'New Yorkers should go about their normal day'

    02:04

  • New Jersey earthquake impacts air traffic on the East Coast

    01:18

  • East Coast earthquake was felt as far north as New England

    00:42

  • Lebanon, N.J. mayor reacts to earthquake: 'Craziest thing I've ever experienced'

    02:44

  • Earthquake shakes the East Coast

    03:51

  • U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs in March

    02:34

  • Maryland is still mourning loss of lives after bridge collapse, says governor

    05:42

  • A gulf in political opinions opens up between young men and women, analysis shows

    09:19

  • How cord cutting is impacting local television stations

    03:02

  • Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination 56 years later

    06:44

  • Tom Nichols: Trust in experts got worse during the pandemic

    10:27

  • 'It felt like a fun challenge': Gillian Anderson on portraying journalist who interviewed Prince Andrew

    09:41

José Díaz-Balart

William Shatner reflects on the 'magical' nature of a total eclipse

02:06

NBC News’ Maura Barrett spoke to William Shatner about the eclipse as they wait in the path of totality in Indiana. The “Star Trek” legend reflected on how “magical” a total eclipse has become now that we have a scientific understanding of what occurs.April 8, 2024

  • 'Food, Inc. 2' investigates corporate control, workers' rights in food system

    05:36
  • Now Playing

    William Shatner reflects on the 'magical' nature of a total eclipse

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Texas crowds hope clouds don't obscure solar eclipse

    02:30

  • 'Wear the glasses and take it all in': Bill Nye on what you need to know about the solar eclipse

    07:00

  • USGS reports nearly 30 aftershocks since New Jersey earthquake

    04:33

  • 'Every total solar eclipse is a rare and amazing event': astrophysicist

    07:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All