    What happens if Rudy Giuliani can’t pay for his false claims?

José Díaz-Balart

What happens if Rudy Giuliani can’t pay for his false claims?

03:15

MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin breaks down what happens if former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is ordered to pay millions he may not have to two Georgia election workers he defamed. “I do think we’re going to see a huge number in terms of punitive(s) [damages] especially.”Dec. 15, 2023

