IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Potential TikTok ban would go 'too far': Rep. Ro Khanna
March 13, 202404:22

  • Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick

    01:30
  • Now Playing

    Potential TikTok ban would go 'too far': Rep. Ro Khanna

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    E. Jean Carroll does not object to Trump bond in defamation suit

    05:27

  • “Plunged into chaos and violence:” Doctors Without Borders official details Haiti crisis

    04:11

  • Michael Whatley elected new RNC chair, Trump formally recognized as presumptive nominee

    03:23

  • Trump pays $91.6 million bond in E. Jean Carroll case

    01:19

  • Sen. Padilla on State of the Union: 'We’re going to hear a lot of good news from President Biden'

    05:23

  • State of the Union will be 'biggest stage' Biden will have until the election

    10:12

  • Father of American-Israeli held hostage by Hamas: 'Where is the outcry of the United States people?'

    05:45

  • Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘more reliant on outside events’ to sell his message than Biden

    05:04

  • Biden ‘24 comms chief: Trump has a ‘losing agenda’ that voters ‘have rejected time and time again’

    06:55

  • Rep. Raskin: It’s ‘disgraceful’ the GOP is being ‘reduced to a cult of authoritarian personality’

    07:32

  • A competitive primary battle unfolds in TX-18

    02:52

  • Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric: 'This is hateful, it’s hurtful'

    06:31

  • Meta platforms experience significant outage

    01:17

  • What’s at stake ahead of Super Tuesday?

    06:22

  • Accused Pentagon leak suspect reaches plea agreement

    01:24

  • Texas Dem blasts Trump: 'Immigrants have made this country great'

    04:18

  • IDF Spokesperson: 'We did not open fire' on civilians seeking aid

    05:36

  • The human aspect behind the border visits by Trump and Biden

    10:41

José Díaz-Balart

Potential TikTok ban would go 'too far': Rep. Ro Khanna

04:22

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., weighs in on the House approving a bill that could ban TikTok and the concerns over Americans privacy on social media.March 13, 2024

  • Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick

    01:30
  • Now Playing

    Potential TikTok ban would go 'too far': Rep. Ro Khanna

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    E. Jean Carroll does not object to Trump bond in defamation suit

    05:27

  • “Plunged into chaos and violence:” Doctors Without Borders official details Haiti crisis

    04:11

  • Michael Whatley elected new RNC chair, Trump formally recognized as presumptive nominee

    03:23

  • Trump pays $91.6 million bond in E. Jean Carroll case

    01:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All