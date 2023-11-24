IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: 13 Israeli hostages have been freed and are with the Red Cross, sources tell NBC News

José Díaz-Balart

Israel warns war is not over and Hamas releases Thai hostages

03:43

NBC News' Erin McLaughlin reports from Tel Aviv on the optimism created by the release of Thai hostages in Gaza by Hamas.Nov. 24, 2023

