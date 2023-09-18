Hear freed American break silence on 'torment' in Iran, 'gratitude' to Biden

Five Americans were just released and freed from Iran in a prisoner swap deal. Moments after they touched down in Qatar, hostage Siamak Namazi released a statement. José Díaz-Balart instantly reports the news, with Namazi thanking President Biden and revealing the “torment” he endured stole “what should have been the best days of my life” and adding, "the greatest fear of any political prisoner is to be forgotten."Sept. 18, 2023