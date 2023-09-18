IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hunter Biden sues IRS over claims his tax information was unlawfully released

    01:41
  • Now Playing

    Hear freed American break silence on 'torment' in Iran, 'gratitude' to Biden

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    'Momentous moment': See Americans freed from Iran get off plane

    05:54

  • Beto O’Rourke urges Biden to ‘take some bold leadership’ on immigration

    05:50

  • Final three men on trial for Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty

    01:25

  • DHS lost track of 177,000 migrants in the U.S.

    02:29

  • Judge rules in favor of E. Jean Carroll in second Trump defamation suit

    00:44

  • Trump was warned FBI could search Mar-a-Lago

    01:26

  • Behind the scenes: Reporting live during Hurricane Idalia

    02:54

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial begins

    02:03

  • FEMA assistance for migrant families after Idalia storm damage

    02:04

  • Supreme Court Justices Thomas and Alito release financial disclosure forms

    02:01

  • Trump waives arraignment appearance in Georgia, pleads not guilty

    02:09

  • Cedar Key resident describes riding out Hurricane Idalia

    04:52

  • Haiti in crisis: Gang opens fire on church-led protestors, killing at least 7

    05:10

  • Trump federal election interference trial set for March 4

    02:05

  • Tropical Storm Idalia expected to turn into a major hurricane

    02:57

  • Trump and co-defendants to be arraigned in Georgia on September 6

    00:55

  • All Trump co-defendants have surrendered in Georgia

    01:28

  • Rep. Jordan demands information from DA Fani Willis on Trump probe

    02:04

José Díaz-Balart

Hear freed American break silence on 'torment' in Iran, 'gratitude' to Biden

03:11

Five Americans were just released and freed from Iran in a prisoner swap deal. Moments after they touched down in Qatar, hostage Siamak Namazi released a statement. José Díaz-Balart instantly reports the news, with Namazi thanking President Biden and revealing the “torment” he endured stole “what should have been the best days of my life” and adding, "the greatest fear of any political prisoner is to be forgotten."Sept. 18, 2023

  • Hunter Biden sues IRS over claims his tax information was unlawfully released

    01:41
  • Now Playing

    Hear freed American break silence on 'torment' in Iran, 'gratitude' to Biden

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    'Momentous moment': See Americans freed from Iran get off plane

    05:54

  • Beto O’Rourke urges Biden to ‘take some bold leadership’ on immigration

    05:50

  • Final three men on trial for Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty

    01:25

  • DHS lost track of 177,000 migrants in the U.S.

    02:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All