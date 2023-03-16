IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
José Díaz-Balart

Grand jury heard new call of Trump pressuring Georgia speaker to overturn election

A grand jury in Georgia heard a new phone call of former President Trump urging the Georgia House Speaker David Ralston to overturn the state's 2020 election results, according to the jury's foreperson. NBC's Vaughn Hillyard reports on how Trump's lawyers have responded amid a different grand jury probe in New York.March 16, 2023

