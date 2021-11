After Danny Fenster, an American journalist held in Myanmar, is charged with terrorism, and sedition, the Washington Post's Jason Rezaian and Kate Woodsome join José Díaz-Balart to discuss how countries like Venezuela, Iran, Russia, North Korea, Cuba and China detain Americans for political leverage. "It is a destruction on an individual, on a family, on entire communities to be thrown into prison, essentially as bait." Nov. 11, 2021