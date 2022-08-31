IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    FDA approves updated Pfizer, Moderna booster shots targeting BA.5 subvariant

José Díaz-Balart

FDA approves updated Pfizer, Moderna booster shots targeting BA.5 subvariant

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid booster shots. These vaccines will specifically target the BA.5 omicron subvariant but need to be approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before administering begins. Aug. 31, 2022

    FDA approves updated Pfizer, Moderna booster shots targeting BA.5 subvariant

