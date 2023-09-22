IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘We need to turn migrants back’: Top Dem calls for action on border crisis

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    'It’s finally happening': Parkland survivor supports Biden’s new gun violence prevention office 

    03:49

  • 'Outrageous’: Listen to Vivek Ramaswamy’s controversial position on immigration

    11:44

  • This is the ‘real test’ for Biden asylum policies

    03:21

  • DOJ files charge against Ray Epps, a subject of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories

    00:52

  • Hunter Biden sues IRS over claims his tax information was unlawfully released

    01:41

  • Hear freed American break silence on 'torment' in Iran, 'gratitude' to Biden

    03:11

  • 'Momentous moment': See Americans freed from Iran get off plane

    05:54

  • Beto O’Rourke urges Biden to ‘take some bold leadership’ on immigration

    05:50

  • Final three men on trial for Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty

    01:25

  • DHS lost track of 177,000 migrants in the U.S.

    02:29

  • Judge rules in favor of E. Jean Carroll in second Trump defamation suit

    00:44

  • Trump was warned FBI could search Mar-a-Lago

    01:26

  • Behind the scenes: Reporting live during Hurricane Idalia

    02:54

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment trial begins

    02:03

  • FEMA assistance for migrant families after Idalia storm damage

    02:04

  • Supreme Court Justices Thomas and Alito release financial disclosure forms

    02:01

  • Trump waives arraignment appearance in Georgia, pleads not guilty

    02:09

  • Cedar Key resident describes riding out Hurricane Idalia

    04:52

  • Haiti in crisis: Gang opens fire on church-led protestors, killing at least 7

    05:10

José Díaz-Balart

‘We need to turn migrants back’: Top Dem calls for action on border crisis

05:10

The number of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has risen steadily since the start of September, according to DHS officials. This comes as a potential government shutdown looms over Capitol Hill.  “If you don’t send people back, then the border becomes a speed bump,” Rep. Henry Cuellar asserts. And if the government shuts down, “it’s going to be a very difficult time for our men and women in green.”Sept. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘We need to turn migrants back’: Top Dem calls for action on border crisis

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    'It’s finally happening': Parkland survivor supports Biden’s new gun violence prevention office 

    03:49

  • 'Outrageous’: Listen to Vivek Ramaswamy’s controversial position on immigration

    11:44

  • This is the ‘real test’ for Biden asylum policies

    03:21

  • DOJ files charge against Ray Epps, a subject of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories

    00:52

  • Hunter Biden sues IRS over claims his tax information was unlawfully released

    01:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All