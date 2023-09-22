‘We need to turn migrants back’: Top Dem calls for action on border crisis

The number of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has risen steadily since the start of September, according to DHS officials. This comes as a potential government shutdown looms over Capitol Hill. “If you don’t send people back, then the border becomes a speed bump,” Rep. Henry Cuellar asserts. And if the government shuts down, “it’s going to be a very difficult time for our men and women in green.”Sept. 22, 2023