‘Appealing to the worst of America’: Dowd blasts Trump’s plan to use National Guard on migrants

Dr. Robert Browning, the head of C-SPAN archives, testified today in former President Trump's hush money trial. MSNBC senior political contributor Matthew Dowd and Biden 2020 senior campaign advisor Alencia Johnson discuss the potential political impact of Trump's legal woes and his plans to remove migrants from the U.S.April 30, 2024