D.A. 'rests case' in Trump's only criminal trial this year
May 21, 2024
    D.A. 'rests case' in Trump's only criminal trial this year

D.A. 'rests case' in Trump's only criminal trial this year

08:34

Prosecutors in Donald Trump's trial rested their case after a fourth day of testimony by Michael Cohen, whose turn on the stand came to an end as Trump's defense team began calling their own witnesses. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports and is joined by Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal and NYU law professor Melissa Murray.

    D.A. 'rests case' in Trump's only criminal trial this year

