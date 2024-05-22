IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Backfired:’ Trump witness’s own emails used against him on cross-examination 
May 22, 202411:10

  • Bombshell reporting: Justice Alito dumped Bud Light stock during MAGA boycott

    03:33
  • Now Playing

    ‘Backfired:’ Trump witness’s own emails used against him on cross-examination 

    11:10
  • UP NEXT

    Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 17

    16:54

  • ‘Bizarre’: Lauren Boebert says Trump ‘looks pretty while he sleeps’ in court

    06:06

  • 'Utter disrespect': Sen. Blumenthal rips Justice Alito's 'bias' after flag scandal

    10:48

  • GOP rep invokes Proud Boys at Trump trial: 'Standing back and standing by'

    08:22

  • Elizabeth Warren on the Biden admin's big win for airline passengers

    09:13

  • Bible-loving Mike Johnson attends Trump 'porn star mistress' trial

    08:18

  • 'Utterly humiliating': Trump sycophants in matching suits audition for Trump outside trial

    09:39

  • Stunning lack of effort: Trump defense tepid in attack on Cohen's damning testimony

    09:39

  • ‘Nothing’: Maddow says Trump lawyers ‘didn’t bring it’ for Cohen cross-examination

    09:59

  • Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 10

    20:13

  • ‘Dumpster fire:’ Kristi Noem cuts book tour short after disastrous week

    06:46

  • 'Quid pro quo:' Trump vowed to gut climate laws in exchange for $1B from oil bosses

    06:51

  • Trump reads positive press clippings about himself to bide time during trial

    06:33

  • Luis A. Miranda on the power of Latino voters and his new book 'Relentless'

    08:56

  • Trump's 'nuts and sluts defense' against Stormy Daniels backfires

    08:11

  • Biden trolls Trump over Foxconn 'con job:' He 'didn't build a damn thing'

    07:11

  • Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 8

    15:02

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fails to oust Speaker Mike Johnson; Trump weighs in too late

    06:42

All In

‘Backfired:’ Trump witness’s own emails used against him on cross-examination 

11:10

In a stunning example of something you really don't want to put in writing, prosecutors presented emails from Trump defense witness Robert Costello that undercut his own testimony and credibility. Lisa Rubin and Susanne Craig join Chris Hayes to discuss. May 22, 2024

  • Bombshell reporting: Justice Alito dumped Bud Light stock during MAGA boycott

    03:33
  • Now Playing

    ‘Backfired:’ Trump witness’s own emails used against him on cross-examination 

    11:10
  • UP NEXT

    Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 17

    16:54

  • ‘Bizarre’: Lauren Boebert says Trump ‘looks pretty while he sleeps’ in court

    06:06

  • 'Utter disrespect': Sen. Blumenthal rips Justice Alito's 'bias' after flag scandal

    10:48

  • GOP rep invokes Proud Boys at Trump trial: 'Standing back and standing by'

    08:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All