Bombshell reporting: Justice Alito dumped Bud Light stock during MAGA boycott
May 22, 202403:33
    Bombshell reporting: Justice Alito dumped Bud Light stock during MAGA boycott

All In

Bombshell reporting: Justice Alito dumped Bud Light stock during MAGA boycott

03:33

During the right-wing boycott of Bud Light last August, Justice Samuel Alito sold a chunk of stock in Bud Light’s parent company and bought shares of Coors on the same day, according to a search of financial records by legal reporter Chris Geidner.May 22, 2024

