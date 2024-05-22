IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joy: Michael Cohen went to jail for same crime Trump’s now on trial for
May 22, 202411:40
The Reidout

Donald Trump's defense has rested without the former president testifying--and without actually defending Trump through explaining some other, plausible explanation for the criminal details of the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme. Joy Reid and her panel of legal experts discuss.May 22, 2024

