'A win for the Haitian people': Haitian-American congresswoman reacts to Kenyan-led forces being sent to Haiti

The U.N. Security Council voted to send a multinational armed force led by Kenya to Haiti to combat violent gangs. Violence and civil unrest in Haiti worsened after Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) comments on the U.N.'s move and the plight of the Haitian people. "We're hoping to see the Haitian people get some kind of relief from the terrorism they've been facing, but we're also looking into safeguards. How do we ensure that there are no human rights violations, that the Haitian people feel comfortable with the multinational security force?"Oct. 3, 2023