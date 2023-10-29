Sen. Kaine: 'This is who the Republican Party is now' on Mike Johnson's extremism

Rep. Mike Johnson is out of step with public sentiment on issues including abortion, gay rights and the integrity of U.S. elections. But he was unanimously elected House Speaker by his Republican colleagues. Jonathan Capehart sits down with VA Sen. Tim Kaine to discuss the realities and potential challenges of his speakership.Oct. 29, 2023