IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A family affair: Trump and oldest children to testify in NY civil fraud trial

    06:58

  •  A View From Inside the House: Mike Johnson's Speakership

    10:30
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Kaine: 'This is who the Republican Party is now' on Mike Johnson's extremism

    07:43
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli airstrikes continue into the daytime in Gaza as northern border grows tense

    06:28

  • Rep. Gregory Meeks on Israel's increased ground operation

    07:04

  • Michael Cohen to testify at Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial

    04:33

  • House speaker forum set for Monday

    07:16

  • First aid trucks enter into Gaza

    04:42

  • President Biden: We're facing an inflection point in history

    08:54

  • Faith and peace amid a potential war in the holy land

    08:09

  • The U.N. warns the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening

    07:39

  • Family of missing Israeli festival goer pleads for her safe return

    06:06

  • Rep. Ritchie Torres on the Israel-Hamas War

    05:32

  • Trump's violent rhetoric threatens democracy to its core, Pt. 2

    05:19

  • Trump's violent rhetoric threatens democracy to its core, Pt. 1

    09:21

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz moves to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy

    07:02

  • Pres. Biden signs 45-day stopgap bill into law, avoiding potential govt. shutdown

    09:09

  • Matt Gaetz: 'I intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week'

    03:49

  • Rep. Kim joins New Jersey senate race, as Sen. Menendez refuses to step down

    03:58

  • Trump's mounting legal woes

    05:54

Jonathan Capehart

Sen. Kaine: 'This is who the Republican Party is now' on Mike Johnson's extremism

07:43

Rep. Mike Johnson is out of step with public sentiment on issues including abortion, gay rights and the integrity of U.S. elections. But he was unanimously elected House Speaker by his Republican colleagues. Jonathan Capehart sits down with VA Sen. Tim Kaine to discuss the realities and potential challenges of his speakership.Oct. 29, 2023

  • A family affair: Trump and oldest children to testify in NY civil fraud trial

    06:58

  •  A View From Inside the House: Mike Johnson's Speakership

    10:30
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Kaine: 'This is who the Republican Party is now' on Mike Johnson's extremism

    07:43
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli airstrikes continue into the daytime in Gaza as northern border grows tense

    06:28

  • Rep. Gregory Meeks on Israel's increased ground operation

    07:04

  • Michael Cohen to testify at Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial

    04:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All