Jonathan Capehart

Rep. Kim joins New Jersey senate race, as Sen. Menendez refuses to step down

03:58

As calls continue for Sen. Bob Menendez to step down amidst his three-count indictment on bribery charges, primary challenges are beginning to mount. Rep. Andy Kim has officially entered the race, and in a one-on-one with Jonathan Capehart the Congressman explains what is at stake in 2024.Sept. 30, 2023

