IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Criticism ramps up against VP Harris as she tours U.S. colleges

    06:02

  • Pushing back against concerns over Biden's age

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    “Biggest political scandal right now”: heat on Javanka money haul

    09:29
  • UP NEXT

    One of the Tennessee three, TN State Rep. Gloria Johnson, announces U.S. Senate bid

    05:44

  • NYC Mayor Adams calls for city budget cuts due to escalating migrant crisis

    11:16

  • The House gets back to work as a government shutdown looms

    07:31

  • An NBA star and his mother create a new app to help foster youth sports

    06:40

  • From humble beginnings to Ivy League President

    06:09

  • Mississippi set to elect its first LGBTQ legislator

    03:46

  • 'Aunt Gloria' discusses latest headlines

    05:37

  • Labor Strife Grows Ahead of Labor Day

    06:27

  • Despite Indictments, Trump Still Leads GOP Polls Ahead of GA Trial

    09:34

  • Some Republicans seek retribution for Trump prosecutions

    09:12

  • 'Let's check the board': Content creator shares inspiration on viral videos

    05:55

  • VP Harris' Role in 2024 campaign

    07:44

  • Hawaii Wildfires Death Toll Climbs to 93

    07:20

  • The President touts "Bidenomics" as administration tries to sell economic message

    06:50

  • Hawaii governor addresses sirens failure and 'grim' aftermath of Maui wildfire

    07:09

  • Why the Alabama Brawl Matters

    10:51

  • New film to tell story of Civil Rights hero Bayard Rustin

    05:02

Jonathan Capehart

“Biggest political scandal right now”: heat on Javanka money haul

09:29

Republicans want to impeach President Joe Biden over allegations the president benefitted from his son, Hunter Biden's business dealings, despite no evidence of wrongdoing. But when it comes to questions about profiting from White House ties, look no further than Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka *and* son-in-law, Jared Kushner. They may be the poster children for questionable family business.Sept. 16, 2023

  • Criticism ramps up against VP Harris as she tours U.S. colleges

    06:02

  • Pushing back against concerns over Biden's age

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    “Biggest political scandal right now”: heat on Javanka money haul

    09:29
  • UP NEXT

    One of the Tennessee three, TN State Rep. Gloria Johnson, announces U.S. Senate bid

    05:44

  • NYC Mayor Adams calls for city budget cuts due to escalating migrant crisis

    11:16

  • The House gets back to work as a government shutdown looms

    07:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All