Rep. Kildee's 'Exit Interview': This is not the same GOP as when I was elected

Congressman Dan Kildee joins Jen Psaki in the first installment of the new series "The Exit Interview." They discuss Representative Kildee's decision to not seek re-election, his proudest moments over the last decade of serving in Congress including his impact on the Flint water crisis, and much more. Dec. 3, 2023