IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Trump's M.O. is obstruction': Katyal predicts more indictments as DC grand jury meets

    07:34
  • Now Playing

    GOP Rep. blasts 'absurd' MTG comments on impeachment

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    Former FBI assistant director: If Jan 6 wasn’t domestic terrorism, I don’t know what is

    11:21

  • Trump 'should be disqualified' under 14th Amendment, says Rep. Schiff

    07:11

  • AZ Secretary of State braces for possible moves to disqualify Trump from primary ballot

    08:49

  • 'Nightmare news': Brian Tyler Cohen on why new trial date is a disaster for Trump

    07:54

  • ‘That can be fatal’: Why Meadows gambled big time by taking the stand in Georgia

    13:38

  • 'A forum he cannot control': Weissmann on the trial that could be Trump's worst nightmare

    07:59

  • Trump could 'absolutely' be thrown in jail if he violates terms of his release

    06:41

  • 'The whole story': Psaki on Trump mug shut and Republicans pledging to support him if convicted

    01:44

  • 'He is scared': Psaki on unusual signs of fear from Trump after new indictment

    03:15

  • ‘Defendant or cooperator?’: Weissmann on bombshell report that Trump’s chief of staff talks to feds

    07:43

  • Bush 43 A.G.: Trump should be jailed if convicted

    08:14

  • 'Red Flag': Leaked DeSantis memo reveals head-scratching debate strategy

    09:59

  • 'Perfect storm': Psaki and former GA prosecutor on why new indictment poses stark threat to Trump

    10:13

  • Gun safety activist David Hogg reveals to Jen Psaki why he joined a shooting club

    06:44

  • 'Disaster': See Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrating Biden plan after scorching it

    04:29

  • Psaki ‘alarmed’ by poll that shows Americans’ concern about nation ‘failing’

    02:21

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump legal team's "freedom of speech" argument is 'preposterous'

    01:32

  • Fmr. top DOJ official: Any other defendant would be 'sent to jail' for threats like Trump’s

    03:10

Inside with Jen Psaki

GOP Rep. blasts 'absurd' MTG comments on impeachment

06:25

Republican Congressman Ken Buck has been speaking out against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other members of his own party over their calls for an impeachment inquiry into President Biden and more. He joins Jen Psaki to talk about it all.Sept. 10, 2023

  • 'Trump's M.O. is obstruction': Katyal predicts more indictments as DC grand jury meets

    07:34
  • Now Playing

    GOP Rep. blasts 'absurd' MTG comments on impeachment

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    Former FBI assistant director: If Jan 6 wasn’t domestic terrorism, I don’t know what is

    11:21

  • Trump 'should be disqualified' under 14th Amendment, says Rep. Schiff

    07:11

  • AZ Secretary of State braces for possible moves to disqualify Trump from primary ballot

    08:49

  • 'Nightmare news': Brian Tyler Cohen on why new trial date is a disaster for Trump

    07:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All