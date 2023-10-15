IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'How many babies were born today in Gaza?' Palestinian-American doctor asks viewers to imagine what kind of life they'll have.

Inside with Jen Psaki

'How many babies were born today in Gaza?' Palestinian-American doctor asks viewers to imagine what kind of life they'll have.

Dr. Fady Joudah, a Palestinian American physician who has family living in Gaza, joins Jen Psaki to discuss conditions in the occupied and besieged territory. Dr. Joudah advocates for more visibility in U.S. media coverage of the conditions there, recounts his family history with successive generations of conflict in Israel, and pushes for a peace achieved through recognition of the mutual humanity of Israelis and Palestinians. Oct. 15, 2023

    'How many babies were born today in Gaza?' Palestinian-American doctor asks viewers to imagine what kind of life they'll have.

