IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. aligning with European Union in sanctions against Putin, Lavrov

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Putin's next move: 'It's almost like unfinished business from the Cold War.'

    04:23

  • Fmr. Defense Secy. Panetta: U.S. needs to 'do everything we can' to prevent 'a total humanitarian disaster'

    07:01

  • Father of Trevor Reed, American prisoner inside Russia: ‘We’re concerned about the hold-up’

    05:08

  • Sen. Jack Reed: ‘We all should be impressed with the courage and the leadership of President Zelenskyy’

    05:18

  • McFaul: The U.S. should throw 'shock-and-awe' economic sanctions at Russia

    09:53

  • Petraeus: Ukraine invasion ‘pouring gasoline on burning embers’ of Russian unrest

    10:04

  • Gen. John Allen: Putin has to take all of Ukraine if he wants to 'pacify' the Ukrainians

    01:52

  • Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza: Putin's understanding of history is 'deluded'

    04:05

  • ‘No one knows what tonight will bring’ in Kyiv

    02:42

  • Inside Kyiv on day two of the Russian invasion: 'I can’t believe it is still happening'

    06:02

  • Hillary Clinton: We've got to go after the oligarchs who are supporting Putin financially

    06:52

  • Rep. Moulton: ‘We absolutely should sanction Putin directly’

    05:18

  • 'Arsenal of sanctions' against Russia will take a minute to develop, says House member

    06:30

  • Kyiv prepares as Russian forces advance towards Ukraine's capital

    02:56

  • U.S. needs to do more sanctions; we need to do them faster: Sen. Sasse

    11:21

  • Clinton: What's left of the GOP must stand against those giving 'aid and comfort' to Putin

    05:57

  • In attempt to stifle dissent, Putin shows he is a 'man out of time, and a man out of touch'

    04:05

  • As Ukrainian women and children flee, men stay — and come — to fight

    05:59

  • 'People are buying whatever they can': Residents worry city could come under attack

    03:48

Hallie Jackson

U.S. aligning with European Union in sanctions against Putin, Lavrov

02:22

NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell reports on the White House confirming that the U.S. will sanction Russian President Putin, Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team.Feb. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.S. aligning with European Union in sanctions against Putin, Lavrov

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Putin's next move: 'It's almost like unfinished business from the Cold War.'

    04:23

  • Fmr. Defense Secy. Panetta: U.S. needs to 'do everything we can' to prevent 'a total humanitarian disaster'

    07:01

  • Father of Trevor Reed, American prisoner inside Russia: ‘We’re concerned about the hold-up’

    05:08

  • Sen. Jack Reed: ‘We all should be impressed with the courage and the leadership of President Zelenskyy’

    05:18

  • McFaul: The U.S. should throw 'shock-and-awe' economic sanctions at Russia

    09:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All