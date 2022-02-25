U.S. aligning with European Union in sanctions against Putin, Lavrov
NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell reports on the White House confirming that the U.S. will sanction Russian President Putin, Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team.Feb. 25, 2022
U.S. aligning with European Union in sanctions against Putin, Lavrov
