Polish government convenes emergency meeting after reported explosion near border with Ukraine

Hallie Jackson

Sen. Scott challenges McConnell for Senate leadership

02:37

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has announced he will challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for the Republican Senate leadership position. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports form Capitol Hill.Nov. 15, 2022

