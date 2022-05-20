IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Rattner: I'm not predicting an immediate recession but road ahead doesn't look great

    08:05

  • President Biden arrives in South Korea for Asia trip

    02:16

  • 'Hold onto your hats': Why the stock market could be volatile this summer

    07:33

  • Is slowing down the economy the way to solve inflation?

    05:50

  • House member aims to curb price gouging at the pump

    08:04

  • Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA) on baby formula shortage

    03:58

  • U.S. believes Russia has sent thousands to 'filtration camps' in Ukraine, says ambassador

    06:33

  • Mohamed El-Erian on global policy response to inflation: “we need it, but we won’t get it”

    05:41

  • ‘Diamond Hands’ doc explores the rise and fall of GameStop stock

    06:37

  • ‘Why are we feeding illegal babies?’: The right's response to the formula shortage

    09:21

  • Steve Rattner: U.S. inflation may have peaked

    09:30

  • Baby formula shortage leaves parents scrambling

    06:20

  • Joe: Rick Scott believes working class Americans should pay more in taxes

    09:11

  • Senate confirms Lisa Cook; first Black woman on Fed's board of governors

    00:45

  • Jason Furman: Lifting Trump tariffs on China ‘would be the biggest step’ Biden could take to lower inflation

    08:32

  • We are focused on inflation, the president is very focused on it: WH

    06:14

  • Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) on abortion rights and the baby formula shortage

    04:50

  • Biden set to go after GOP during speech on inflation

    07:25

  • Why new college grads should work from the office, not from home

    05:53

  • London mayor encourages all Americans to 'Do London'

    04:27

Hallie Jackson

S&P 500 falls into bear market territory

01:33

The S&P 500 index entered an intraday bear market for the first time since 2020 and also signaled a market close below a January record. A bear market occurs when a stock index declines 20 percent or more from its most recent high. CNBC’s Seema Mody explains how the earnings reported by John Deere, Coca-Cola, and Kroger are affecting the markets.May 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Steve Rattner: I'm not predicting an immediate recession but road ahead doesn't look great

    08:05

  • President Biden arrives in South Korea for Asia trip

    02:16

  • 'Hold onto your hats': Why the stock market could be volatile this summer

    07:33

  • Is slowing down the economy the way to solve inflation?

    05:50

  • House member aims to curb price gouging at the pump

    08:04

  • Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA) on baby formula shortage

    03:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All