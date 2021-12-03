Congress hopes to tackle Build Back Better bill, defense spending after averting government shutdown
02:30
Share this -
copied
NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill where lawmakers are hoping to tackle votes on the Build Back Better bill and defense spending measures before the end of the year and narrowly avoiding a government shutdown.Dec. 3, 2021
Sheriff Bouchard 'confident' parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect will be found
10:48
Congress hopes to tackle Build Back Better bill, defense spending after averting government shutdown
02:30
Sheriff confirms FBI, U.S. marshals searching for parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect
01:25
House government funding resolution could face opposition from Republican senators
02:15
Dr. Oz announces he is running for Senate in Pennsylvania
02:52
Three killed, six wounded in Michigan high school shooting