Why are some billionaires are running back to Trump, after being ‘embarrassed’ by Jan. 6

Kim Scheppele, Princeton University Professor, Jason Stanley, Yale University Professor and Daniella Ballou-Aares, Founder and CEO of the Leadership Now Project joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to dissect why some business leaders and billionaires are suddenly flocking back to the ex-president. March 29, 2024