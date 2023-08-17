IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump's surrender, arrest, mug shot could overshadow GOP debate

Deadline White House

Trump's surrender, arrest, mug shot could overshadow GOP debate

Former Congressman David Jolly, former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance and former top State Department official Rick Stengel discuss with Nicolle Wallace discuss reports that Trump could time his Georgia arrest to overshadow the first Republican presidential debate.Aug. 17, 2023

