Trump refuses to commit to accepting 2024 Election results
May 2, 202406:41

  • ‘He normalizes outrageous behavior’: Mary Trump on watching her uncle stand trial 

  • ‘If you don’t perform well in front of Trump you won’t get paid’: Trump’s lawyers under pressure 

    Trump refuses to commit to accepting 2024 Election results

    'Just a one night stand': Andrew Weissmann on how Team Trump explained Stormy Daniels relationship

  • ‘It was fireworks’: Trump defense team tries to paint Stormy Daniels lawyer as extortionist

  • ‘It's insane women need to live like this until Election Day’: Nicolle Wallace on Florida abortion ban

  • ‘The constitution doesn’t even mention immunity’: Judge Luttig reacts to Trump Immunity claim

  • ‘She is going to be a strong witness’: All eyes on Hope Hicks testimony in Hush Money trial

  • ‘It was a crisis’: Hush Money trial witnesses recount details of days after Access Hollywood tape

  • Judge threatens Trump with jail time for further gag order violations

  • Andrew Weissmann on Michael Cohen: ‘He was like a dog with a pheasant in his mouth’

  • ‘We are going to lay it on thick for her’: New details emerge from scheme in Trump hush money trial

  • 'Partisan hacks': Justice Thomas and Alito show their true colors in Trump Immunity arguments

  • ‘Outrageous’: Trump legal team presents ridiculous Presidential Immunity argument to Supreme Court

  • ‘Our girl Karen’: David Pecker testifies discussing Karen McDougal with Trump in White House 

  • New: Trump Administration officials were consulted on ‘catch and kill’ well after 2016 Election 

  • ‘Political with a capital P’: Andrew Weissmann calls out Supreme Court over Trump Immunity claim 

  • ‘Eye popping numbers’: Donald Trump’s electoral math problem that will not go away 

  • ‘He is like a caged animal’: Donald Trump struggles to control himself in New York courtroom

  • Nicolle: ‘These are the facts Trump wants to keep from his voters’ reaction from Hush Money trial

Deadline White House

Andrew Weissmann, former top official at the Justice Department and Marc Elias, voting rights attorney join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Donald Trump refusing to commit to accepting the results to the 2024 election, this time in Wisconsin, telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, that the won the 2020 election despite two recounts which cost taxpayers millions of dollars and saying he will only accept the results only “if everything is honest.” May 2, 2024

  • Now Playing

