Trump refuses to commit to accepting 2024 Election results

Andrew Weissmann, former top official at the Justice Department and Marc Elias, voting rights attorney join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Donald Trump refusing to commit to accepting the results to the 2024 election, this time in Wisconsin, telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, that the won the 2020 election despite two recounts which cost taxpayers millions of dollars and saying he will only accept the results only “if everything is honest.” May 2, 2024