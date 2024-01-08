IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Trump mocks John McCain again, this time over Vietnam War injuries 

08:20

Amy McGrath, Co-Founder of Operation Saving Democracy and Mara Gay, New York Times Editorial Board member join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Donald Trump’s insistence on rehashing is grudge with the late Senator from Arizona, stooping so low to insult him for injuries he suffered while he was tortured as prisoner of war in Vietnam. Jan. 8, 2024

