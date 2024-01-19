IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump claims he did not swear an oath to 'support' the constitution as President

Joyce Vance, former U.S. Attorney, Mary McCord, former Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security, and Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the impending case regarding the 14th Amendment and Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility which will be heard by the Supreme Court next month.  Jan. 19, 2024

