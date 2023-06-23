IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The impact of Dobbs one year later

    10:33
  • UP NEXT

    Schiff: Upcoming GOP censure vote shows they 'go after people that they feel are a threat'

    01:58

  • Trump shows he’s the defendant that can’t stop talking

    10:26

  • Pete Strzok: Trump is a counterintelligence nightmare

    09:13

  • Alleged Pentagon leaker indicted on charges of mishandling classified defense info

    09:32

  • Trump becomes his own worst enemy when it comes to legal problems

    10:02

  • Rep. Goldman: Jack Smith went into 'greater detail than was necessary' in indictment

    05:32

  • Tim Heaphy: Meadows is a ‘vital player’ in Trump investigations

    09:37

  • John Brennan: There are many types of violations Jack Smith is pursuing

    07:33

  • Weissmann: It seems by all accounts that Trump will be charged this week

    09:31

  • E. Jean Carroll and Mary Trump discuss teaming up for new novel, Trump's evolution

    05:19

  • Neal Katyal: It’s very hard for Jack Smith not to indict

    10:03

  • Trump caught on tape discussing sensitive document he kept after leaving office

    09:35

  • Neal Katyal: Jack Smith is ‘looking under the hood’ at personnel decisions

    09:16

  • Fmr. FBI Director Comey: Trump ‘represents a serious threat to the rule of law’

    07:40

  • Stacey Abrams follows up first thriller with second novel, 'Rogue Justice'

    06:15

  • Neal Katyal: Jack Smith investigation is ‘Trump’s worst nightmare’

    08:03

  • WSJ: DOJ Special counsel wrapping up docs probe

    08:38

  • Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn on finding accountability post Jan. 6: 'Victims deserve justice'

    10:44

Deadline White House

The impact of Dobbs one year later

10:33

Former president of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards, former White House Health Policy Director Dr. Kavita Patel, and law professor at UC Irvine Michele Goodwin discuss the political backlash to the Dobbs decision and the impact the decision has had on women over the last yearJune 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    The impact of Dobbs one year later

    10:33
  • UP NEXT

    Schiff: Upcoming GOP censure vote shows they 'go after people that they feel are a threat'

    01:58

  • Trump shows he’s the defendant that can’t stop talking

    10:26

  • Pete Strzok: Trump is a counterintelligence nightmare

    09:13

  • Alleged Pentagon leaker indicted on charges of mishandling classified defense info

    09:32

  • Trump becomes his own worst enemy when it comes to legal problems

    10:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All