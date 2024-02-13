Supreme Court gives Jack Smith deadline to respond to Trump immunity case

Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Correspondent, Betsy Woodruff Swan, Politico National Correspondent, and Joyce Vance, former U.S. Attorney join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the quickly approaching deadline for Jack Smith to respond to the Supreme Court, setting the stage for the Supreme Court to rule once and for all on the issue of Presidential Immunity. Feb. 13, 2024