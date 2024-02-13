IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Donald Trump 'would throw our allies to Putin': Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia 

  Rep. Goldman: 'The extreme MAGA right views bi-partisanship as a four letter word'

    Supreme Court gives Jack Smith deadline to respond to Trump immunity case

    'A middle finger to military families': Vets sound off on Trump mocking Nikki Haley's husband

  Admiral Stavridis: Donald Trump's 'Foolish and counterproductive' comments on NATO embolden Putin

  Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to block presidential immunity ruling

  'Stunning breach of national security': Team Trump and Jack Smith meet with judge over classified evidence

  Trump potential VP picks 'tripping over themselves' by saying what they would of done on Jan. 6 

  'Culture of punishment': Witnesses fear threats of violence for cooperating in Trump investigations

  'We need clarity': Joceyln Benson on need for Trump ballot eligibility issue to be resolved fast

  'Entirely Inappropriate': Weissmann reacts Biden Documents Special Counsel's report

  Andrew Weissmann on SCOTUS hearing: 'Ketanji Brown Jackson was the star of the hearing'

  'A dismal showing for challengers to Donald Trump': Neal Katyal on Supreme Court hearing

  How Trump has confused the job of president with king

  'Culture of losing': Ronna McDaniel ousted by Trump as RNC chairwoman

  Andrew Weissmann on 14th Amendment: 'Trump only has to win on one issue to keep him on the ballot'

  Militant commander killed in U.S. drone strike in Baghdad

  'Historic, landmark decision': Judge Michael Luttig reacts to Trump immunity ruling

  'Former President Trump has become Citizen Trump': Ari Melber reacts to immunity appeal ruling

  Trump bashes immunity appeal ruling as 'nation-destroying'

Deadline White House

Supreme Court gives Jack Smith deadline to respond to Trump immunity case

Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Correspondent, Betsy Woodruff Swan, Politico National Correspondent, and Joyce Vance, former U.S. Attorney join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the quickly approaching deadline for Jack Smith to respond to the Supreme Court, setting the stage for the Supreme Court to rule once and for all on the issue of Presidential Immunity. Feb. 13, 2024

