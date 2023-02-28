IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Marie Yovanovitch: U.S. needs to provide aid 'as quickly as possible' to Ukraine

    09:03
  • UP NEXT

    Jeremy Peters: New texts and emails get ‘inside the heads of the people at Fox’

    10:23

  • More evidence revealed in Dominion-Fox lawsuit

    10:51

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy featured on Brad Paisley's new song, 'Same Here'

    09:26

  • John Kirby: Putin ‘can’t find the right leadership to run this war’

    08:11

  • NYT: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation

    10:45

  • Secy. Buttigieg: Concerns of East Palestine residents will continue for years

    09:46

  • Igor Novikov: ‘This is the most decisive week of this war’

    09:47

  • New filing reveals Fox News hosts and executives didn’t believe election lies

    11:20

  • Michael Cohen: NY DA 'really honing in' on Trump criminal probe

    10:36

  • Jocelyn Benson: I’m looking for consequences up and down

    09:31

  • Erin Brockovich: Ohio train derailment is creating 'such distrust' with community

    10:17

  • The clearest sign yet that Special Counsel Jack Smith has evidence of a crime

    11:33

  • Sen. Murphy: I don’t buy the narrative that we can’t do anything about gun safety

    06:15

  • Subpoenas give big clues about direction of Jack Smith investigations

    10:22

  • Michael Cohen: NY DA 'believes there is a case to be made' against Trump

    08:50

  • Mark Pomerantz: I had a 'moral obligation' to speak out about NY DA case on Trump

    11:19

  • Swalwell: GOP is 'absolutely determined' to side with Russia over American values

    09:31

  • Dems sound alarm over Capitol security under GOP

    11:34

  • Conservative activist who advised Trump on 2020 election appears in court

    10:44

Deadline White House

Marie Yovanovitch: U.S. needs to provide aid 'as quickly as possible' to Ukraine

09:03

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch discusses with Nicolle Wallace the Biden administration's renewed commitment to aiding Ukraine and what lies ahead as the second year of war beginsFeb. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Marie Yovanovitch: U.S. needs to provide aid 'as quickly as possible' to Ukraine

    09:03
  • UP NEXT

    Jeremy Peters: New texts and emails get ‘inside the heads of the people at Fox’

    10:23

  • More evidence revealed in Dominion-Fox lawsuit

    10:51

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy featured on Brad Paisley's new song, 'Same Here'

    09:26

  • John Kirby: Putin ‘can’t find the right leadership to run this war’

    08:11

  • NYT: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation

    10:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All