Judge Esther Salas on judicial threats: ‘The job I choose, cost the life of my only son’
April 1, 202408:22

    Judge Esther Salas on judicial threats: ‘The job I choose, cost the life of my only son’

Deadline White House

Judge Esther Salas on judicial threats: ‘The job I choose, cost the life of my only son’

08:22

Judge Esther Salas, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of New Jersey who lost her only son Daniel in 2020 in an act of political violence joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss the implication of a rise in threats against civil servants, judges and their family members. April 1, 2024

