Trump hits judges at criminal trial as jail looms: Ari Melber x SCOTUS Justice Breyer
April 29, 202438:25
The Beat with Ari

Trump hits judges at criminal trial as jail looms: Ari Melber x SCOTUS Justice Breyer

38:25

Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer discusses the reversal of Roe v. Wade, attacks on judges, and his views on law and a series of consequential issues with MSNBC’s Ari Melber in this new installment of 'The Summit Series with Ari Melber,' featuring discussions with leaders at the summit of their fields (More at: msnbc.com/Summit).April 29, 2024

